Arsenal seriously scouting Serie A frontman

Arsenal’s search for a new striker has taken them to Serie A where they are now eyeing a move for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian plays for Napoli and he has been one of their star men in the Italian top flight.

The Gunners wanted to sign him in the summer of 2020 when he was playing for Lille in France, but he moved to Napoli instead after the Italians agreed to a deal with his previous employers.

He has continued his development and has been the main striker on the Naples side.

Arsenal is struggling for goals and they will look to solve that problem at the end of this campaign when they will sign at least one attacker.

It could be Osimhen with CBS Sports claiming Mikel Arteta’s side is heavily scouting the 23-year-old Nigerian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been on our radar for some time now and his success in Napoli means he is the real deal.

At 23, he is at the perfect age to join our rebuild and make an impact at the Emirates, but signing him will not be cheap.

Napoli splashed out a club-record fee of €70 million potentially rising to €80 million with add-ons to sign the Nigerian. We need to prepare to pay more than that to sign him.