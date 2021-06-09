Arsenal seriously thinking about wanted Milan man

After missing out on Emi Buendia to Aston Villa, Arsenal is seriously considering a move for AC Milan contract rebel Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Gunners want a new creative midfield this season and they have made Martin Odegaard their priority target.

The Norwegian was on loan at the Emirates at the start of this year and finished the last campaign with the Gunners.

His fine performances for them have increased Arsenal’s desire to make him one of their players.

The midfielder wasn’t a part of Madrid’s plan under Zinedine Zidane, but the Frenchman has since left and has been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti as the latest Real Madrid manager.

Odegaard remains Arsenal’s priority signing, but there is no guarantee that they will sign him and that has made them work on alternatives.

CBS Sports reporter James Benge maintains that Arsenal is still keen on Odegaard, but they have been thinking about a deal for Calhanoglu as an alternative to the Norway captain.

He posted on Twitter: “Arsenal still retain strong interest in Martin Odegaard.

“What sort of deal can be done there [if any] will depend on decision of new Real Madrid coaching staff and Florentino Perez.

“Another target who Arsenal are understood to have broached internally is Hakan Calhanoglu, out of contract with AC Milan this summer.

“He is an option, not clear how high on the list he might be but expectation is he’s an alternative to Odegaard.”