Arsenal set a limit on what to spend on Spanish ace

Arsenal remains in the running for Alvaro Morata as he returns to Atletico de Madrid following a loan spell at Juventus.

The Spanish striker has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juve, but they are unwilling to sign him permanently for 35m euros.

Arsenal wanted to add him to their squad in the January transfer window, but he remained in Turin.

The Old Lady added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad at the time, and they are building their team around the Serbian, with Morata now considered just a supporting character.

Atleti is open to selling him because there would be no space in their team for him to play.

Arsenal is now offering to take him on, but the Gunners will also not pay 35m euros for his signature.

Todofichajes claims Mikel Arteta’s side only wants to pay 22m euros for him. If that is enough, they will agree with Atleti, but they will not pay above that price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata’s first spell in England wasn’t all that good and he also struggled to get many goals at Juve.

But the former Real Madrid striker always carries a goal threat and Arsenal will hope he is in good goalscoring form if he joins the club.

