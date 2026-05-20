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Arsenal set date for trophy parade after clinching EPL crown

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Arsenal fans celebrate winning the Premier League after Manchester City failed to win away to Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on May 19, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are finally champions of England and have set a date for their trophy parade as the club prepares for the Champions League final.

Although they still have a decisive match in Budapest at the end of the month, the Gunners have already secured a reason to organise a trophy parade in north London this summer following their Premier League success.

The club has come close on numerous occasions in recent seasons but has now secured the league title for the first time since 2004, with supporters celebrating the end of a long wait for domestic glory. There is also anticipation that they could add the Champions League crown to their achievements this season.

Trophy parade plans confirmed

Regardless of whether they finish the campaign with one trophy or two, Arsenal have moved forward with plans to hold an end-of-season celebration to mark their Premier League triumph.

Supporters have already begun celebrating the achievement, with the title confirmation sparking widespread excitement across the fanbase following years of near misses and rebuilding efforts.

According to the Metro, Arsenal have arranged a trophy parade for the 31st of this month, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, just hours after the conclusion of the Champions League final in Budapest.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Focus shifts to European final

Fans will be hoping the club are crowned European champions by that point as well, although the planned parade will go ahead to celebrate their domestic success regardless of the outcome in the final.

The achievement has raised expectations that Arsenal could be entering a period of sustained success, with supporters optimistic that this campaign could mark the beginning of a dominant era for the club in both domestic and European football.

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  1. hmmm should it be the JVC?

    …maybe my DREAMCAST??
    Not sure it still fits…

    …perhaps my O2….

    Or my FLY EMIRATES…

    Im undecided with the outfit to wear 🙂

    COYG!!

    Reply

        1. Congratulations
          Gooner DEREK
          |
          No apology needed – know the ambition 2026/27 is to return stronger. This batch know now how to cross the line, means a lot.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

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