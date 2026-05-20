Arsenal set date for trophy parade after clinching EPL crown

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ADMIN COMMENT
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hmmm should it be the JVC?
…maybe my DREAMCAST??
Not sure it still fits…
…perhaps my O2….
Or my FLY EMIRATES…
Im undecided with the outfit to wear 🙂
COYG!!
waal2waal,
Just wear a shirt with the letters Premier League Champions 2026/2027 emblazoned on it should do the trick. 😉👍
waal2waal,
OOPS!, how’s that for confidence😂, getting ahead of myself there. I meant 2025/2026.
But here’s hoping we can repeat next season. 👍
Congratulations
Gooner DEREK
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No apology needed – know the ambition 2026/27 is to return stronger. This batch know now how to cross the line, means a lot.