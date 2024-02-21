Arsenal set for a surprise injury boost ahead of our visit to Porto

Arsenal will face FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night. And Mikel Arteta may have just received the right boost, with Gabriel Jesus tipped to return from injury in that game.

Gabriel has missed the last three Arsenal games since scoring and assisting in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. He’s been sidelined with a knee injury, as per reports. Mikel Arteta has been secretive about his injury recovery. He most likely intends to use him as an element of surprise. He probably wants to catch Arsenal’s opponents off guard. This opponent may be FC Porto.

Why FC Porto? According to various publications, Gabriel has practically recovered and will travel to Portugal with Arsenal and is fit to rejoin the squad.

There’s an argument that Arsenal doesn’t need Jesus, considering that Arteta has devised a system, with Trossard taking over striking, that has Arsenal firing on all cylinders. Arsenal have scored 14 goals in Jesus’ absence over the last three games. However, we cannot deny the Brazilian’s influence on this Arsenal team.

On a good day, Gabriel makes the Arsenal attack click; he may not score much, but Arsenal are stronger when he is available, even from the bench.

Hopefully, Arsenal will depart Stadio do Dragao with a big win, and Jesus will play a key role in that victory.



Darren N

