Arsenal set for a huge payday if Unai Emery reunites with former Gunner

Matteo Guendouzi is eyeing a return to the Premier League, where Unai Emery is targeting the former Arsenal midfielder.

The player and Spanish manager worked together at the Emirates and Guendouzi was one of Emery’s trusted men during the Spaniard’s time at the helm.

The midfielder began to have problems at Arsenal when Mikel Arteta replaced the current Villa gaffer. It subsequently led to him leaving the Emirates for Olympique Marseille, initially on loan.

Guendouzi has since become one of the finest players in Ligue 1 and Emery wants to add him to his Villa squad, which could be good news for Arsenal.

Mirror Football reveals the Gunners agreed to a 15% sell-on clause in the deal that took Guendouzi away from the Emirates.

If OM agrees on a big-money deal with Villa for his signature, Arsenal could be in line to earn a percentage in seven figures.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guendouzi is a talented lad and the reason he is not in the current Arsenal group is because of his poor character, which saw him fall out with Mikel Arteta.

We expect him to thrive at Villa Park if Emery truly wants to make him a member of his squad because the gaffer already knows the midfielder very well.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids