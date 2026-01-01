Arsenal set for a transfer windfall thanks to a sell-on clause

Arsenal has sold several players at relatively low prices in recent seasons, but the club has often included a sell-on clause in those deals. This strategy allows them to benefit financially if a player develops well and secures a future transfer elsewhere. It reflects a wider approach focused on balancing squad evolution with long-term financial planning.

The Gunners continue to work diligently to improve the overall quality of their squad. Players who do not meet the standards being set at the Emirates are frequently moved on as part of this process. Mikel Arteta is working tirelessly to ensure his team does not fall behind their rivals, and strengthening the playing group is central to that ambition. Having higher quality options across the pitch makes that objective far more achievable.

Several players have struggled to establish themselves under Arteta and have since left the club. One such player is Nuno Tavares. Despite being given multiple opportunities to improve, the defender was unable to convince consistently, leading to his eventual departure from north London.

Nuno Tavares revival in Italy

Tavares is now playing for Lazio, where he has found a style of football that appears to suit his strengths. In the Italian top flight, he is regarded as one of the finest left-backs, and his performances have attracted significant attention. This resurgence has placed him firmly on the radar of several clubs who are monitoring his situation closely.

His form has not gone unnoticed, and there is a growing belief that a move away from Lazio could materialise. While interest has emerged from multiple teams, the strongest attention is reportedly coming from Saudi Arabia, which could have important implications for his former club.

Financial implications for Arsenal

This potential transfer represents positive news for Arsenal. According to Football London, the Gunners hold a 35% sell-on clause on the defender. A big-money move to Saudi Arabia would therefore generate a substantial fee for Arsenal, underlining the value of their planning and reinforcing the benefits of including such clauses in player sales.