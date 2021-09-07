Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal set for awesome starting XI against Norwich – Pick your line-up

After our nightmare early fixture list and the problems caused by injuries and Covid, things are gradually improving for Mikel Arteta as more and more players become available for selection.

As outlined in my previous post, Arteta has got some of his most important players back on the training pitch this week, including Ben White and Gabriel teaming up at the centre of defence, and our much-missed midfielder Thomas Partey is finally back in contention as well.

So, what sort of starting XI can Arteta choose this weekend to ace Norwich?

It appears that Arteta now has a choice between Leno and Ramsdale between the sticks, with the new boy giving the impression he will be promoted this week.

I am certain that White and Gabriel will be in the middle of defence, and Tierney is a shoo-in on the left. With Tomisayu unlikely to play so early, it could be Tavares or Maitland-Niles on the right. If Arteta goes with 5 at the back I can see Holding as the anchor in defence.

partey

Although Partey is looking good, we know that Arteta has been cautious in putting him straight back for 90 minutes, so I am expecting an attacking midfield against Norwich, maybe with Elneny and Odegaard if we have 5-2-3 (my fave formation).

Up front I fancy Pepe and Smith-Rowe on the wings with Aubameyang in the middle.

So here is my preferred line-up for Saturday…..

Ramsdale
Maitland-Niles Gabriel Holding White Tierney
Elneny Odegaard
Smith-Rowe Pepe
Aubameyang

Which is your preferred line-up?

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Norwich City

11 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. VasC says:
    September 7, 2021 at 10:28 am

    3-5-2-1???

    Let’s see if your favorite 11 outfield players set-up gets the FA’s nod against Norwich’s 10!!! 🤞

    Reply
    1. VasC says:
      September 7, 2021 at 10:38 am

      I prefer a conservative 4-3-2-1. No wingers and wing-backs. Laca as a false nine with Pepe and Auba always stationed in the opposition half, even if we don’t have possession.

      ———————-Leno/Ramsdale———————-
      AMN———-Holding———-Gabriel———-Tierney
      ESR—————White—————Saka
      Pepe—————Auba
      —————————–Laca—————————–

      Reply
    2. Admin Pat says:
      September 7, 2021 at 10:59 am

      LOL Formations was never my strong point!
      But i was talking about 5 at the back really and that doesn’t even get called that (Well I have now!)

      Reply
  2. siamois says:
    September 7, 2021 at 10:38 am

    I’m sorry but”awesome”that’s pushing it!

    Reply
  3. gotanidea says:
    September 7, 2021 at 10:41 am

    What I’d choose won’t matter to Arsenal, so my prediction is:

    ……………………… Leno
    Chambers . White . Magalhaes . Tierney
    ……………. Partey …………. Lokonga
    Saka ………….. Odegaard …………. Smith-Rowe
    ……………………… Lacazette

    Reply
  4. fairfan says:
    September 7, 2021 at 10:45 am

    A home game v bottom of the table Norwich is probably as good a place as any to blood the new recruits.
    Mind you lose and the fan will hit the shirt.
    So if fit and available.
    Ramsdale
    Tomi White Gabriel Tierney
    Partey Albert
    ESR Odegaard Saka
    Aubameyang.
    Bench
    Leno Chambers Holding Tavarez
    Elneny Pepe Martinelli Niles Nketiah
    COYG

    Reply
    1. Grandad says:
      September 7, 2021 at 10:49 am

      You have read my mind fairfan , but no Laca?

      Reply
    2. Theo says:
      September 7, 2021 at 10:59 am

      This is the best off all suggest starting 11 I can see here .

      Reply
  5. Val says:
    September 7, 2021 at 10:54 am

    I would pick

    ————–Ramsdale——————

    –Nuno–White–Gabriel–Tierney–

    ————Partey—Sambi————-

    –Saka———–Ode————ESR–

    ——————-Auba——————-

    Subs – Laca, Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tiramasu, MArtinelli, Elneny

    I think he has to play this team, start with the strongest side we can to try build some momentum

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      September 7, 2021 at 11:09 am

      Tiramasu👏😊😊

      Reply
  6. Declan says:
    September 7, 2021 at 10:54 am

    Ramsdale
    Tomi/AMN White Gabriel Tierney
    Partey Lokonga
    Ødegaard
    Saka Aubamayang ESR

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs