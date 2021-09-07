Arsenal set for awesome starting XI against Norwich – Pick your line-up

After our nightmare early fixture list and the problems caused by injuries and Covid, things are gradually improving for Mikel Arteta as more and more players become available for selection.
As outlined in my previous post, Arteta has got some of his most important players back on the training pitch this week, including Ben White and Gabriel teaming up at the centre of defence, and our much-missed midfielder Thomas Partey is finally back in contention as well.
So, what sort of starting XI can Arteta choose this weekend to ace Norwich?
It appears that Arteta now has a choice between Leno and Ramsdale between the sticks, with the new boy giving the impression he will be promoted this week.
I am certain that White and Gabriel will be in the middle of defence, and Tierney is a shoo-in on the left. With Tomisayu unlikely to play so early, it could be Tavares or Maitland-Niles on the right. If Arteta goes with 5 at the back I can see Holding as the anchor in defence.
Although Partey is looking good, we know that Arteta has been cautious in putting him straight back for 90 minutes, so I am expecting an attacking midfield against Norwich, maybe with Elneny and Odegaard if we have 5-2-3 (my fave formation).
Up front I fancy Pepe and Smith-Rowe on the wings with Aubameyang in the middle.
So here is my preferred line-up for Saturday…..
Ramsdale
Maitland-Niles Gabriel Holding White Tierney
Elneny Odegaard
Smith-Rowe Pepe
Aubameyang
Which is your preferred line-up?
3-5-2-1???
Let’s see if your favorite 11 outfield players set-up gets the FA’s nod against Norwich’s 10!!! 🤞
I prefer a conservative 4-3-2-1. No wingers and wing-backs. Laca as a false nine with Pepe and Auba always stationed in the opposition half, even if we don’t have possession.
———————-Leno/Ramsdale———————-
AMN———-Holding———-Gabriel———-Tierney
ESR—————White—————Saka
Pepe—————Auba
—————————–Laca—————————–
LOL Formations was never my strong point!
But i was talking about 5 at the back really and that doesn’t even get called that (Well I have now!)
I’m sorry but”awesome”that’s pushing it!
What I’d choose won’t matter to Arsenal, so my prediction is:
……………………… Leno
Chambers . White . Magalhaes . Tierney
……………. Partey …………. Lokonga
Saka ………….. Odegaard …………. Smith-Rowe
……………………… Lacazette
A home game v bottom of the table Norwich is probably as good a place as any to blood the new recruits.
Mind you lose and the fan will hit the shirt.
So if fit and available.
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Albert
ESR Odegaard Saka
Aubameyang.
Bench
Leno Chambers Holding Tavarez
Elneny Pepe Martinelli Niles Nketiah
COYG
You have read my mind fairfan , but no Laca?
This is the best off all suggest starting 11 I can see here .
I would pick
————–Ramsdale——————
–Nuno–White–Gabriel–Tierney–
————Partey—Sambi————-
–Saka———–Ode————ESR–
——————-Auba——————-
Subs – Laca, Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tiramasu, MArtinelli, Elneny
I think he has to play this team, start with the strongest side we can to try build some momentum
Tiramasu👏😊😊
Ramsdale
Tomi/AMN White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Lokonga
Ødegaard
Saka Aubamayang ESR