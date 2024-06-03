Arsenal set for busy window with 3 replacements urgently needed

Just recently, Edu shared that the club already has an idea of which players they’ll be looking to sign. He explained that it’s a decision that takes weeks or even months to arrive at, and it’s a collective effort.

Well, it’s only fair that the process for deciding who to let go is the same if the decision to sign takes place weeks or months before the transfer window opens. Well, if the latest information about Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, and Oleksander Zinchenko is accurate, then their futures may have been sealed long ago. Football Insider reports that Arsenal has already decided to replace the trio (Ramsdale, Partey, and Zinchenko) this summer.

That said, the Gunners must be on the hunt for a top-notch custodian to replace Ramsdale and provide backup for David Raya (whose £27 million signing is anticipated this summer).

They must be on the hunt for another top No. 6 to replace Partey, whose reliability has been questioned due to injuries. The belief is that this new midfielder will assume the No. 6 role, freeing up Rice to focus on contributing in attack while linking it with midfield.

They must also be on the hunt for a new left back who will finally put an end to the constant reshuffling we had to deal with at left back last season. Initially, it was believed that Jurrien Timber would step in at left back, but it appears that the club has different plans.

With the trio’s sale, Arsenal should be able to raise a sizable sum to increase Arteta’s transfer budget in order to sign better players.

Darren N

