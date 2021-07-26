Arsenal set for crunch talks with Lacazette with replacement identified

Arsenal are set to sit down with Alexandre Lacazette to talk about a transfer away from the club this summer, with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham believed to be lined up to replace him.

The Frenchman was the club’s top goalscorer last season, with 13 Premier League goals and further four in other competitions, but with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, his future remains uncertain.

The Gunners will no doubt be keen to rectify the situation in fear of losing such an asset for free in 12 months time, and an exit looks to be the favoured option of the club.

The Express claims that Arsenal are now ready to sit down the Laca to decide how to move forward, with TheSun claiming we would accept as little as £15 Million this summer in order to part ways with the striker.

At present, it seems unlikely that we could move forward with a deal to sign Tammy, not unless we were able to offload one or more of our current strike options, with Folarin Balogun, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah also in the squad.

How many strikers should Arsenal have going into the new season? Could Laca prove difficult to move on?

Patrick