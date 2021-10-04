Arsenal set for €3 Million windfall from loanee’s permanent exit

Sven Mislintat claims that it is ‘pretty clear’ what the future holds for Konstantinos Mavropanos, with the Arsenal loanee impressing in the Bundesliga.

The Gunners allowed the defender to return to Stuttgart for a second loan spell, this time including an obligation to buy in the move, and he has been impressing once more with their side.

He has even found an eye for goal in recent weeks, finding the net three times including an impressive effort this weekend in the 3-1 win over Hoffenheim.

Mislintat claims that Mavropanos’s future is pretty clear with the option and obligation to buy, hinting that he will be a permanent player of theirs come the end of the season, although if they were to get themselves relegated (which is unlikely), the player may well have other intentions.

“We have an obligation to buy him for €3m if we are to remain in the [Bundesliga]”, Mislintat told Sky Deutschland.

“[Even if we are relegated, we have an option to keep him at the club, so] in both cases we will have the chance to take him.

“I think it’s pretty clear what’s going to happen to him.”

Should Mavropanos have been given a chance to challenge for a role in Arsenal’s first-team? Could he be on the radar of any of the big clubs?

Patrick