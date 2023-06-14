Arsenal set for exciting pre-season tour of USA – with Man United and Barcelona involved

In an exciting development for football fans in the United States, Arsenal are set to participate in the highly anticipated Soccer Champions Tour series this summer.

As part of the pre-season preparations for the 2023/24 season, the Gunners will face off against some of the world’s most iconic football clubs in a series of top-tier matches.

🚨| Arsenal have confirmed that the men’s first-team will play against Barcelona in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 26 in pre-season. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7sekpOhGgN — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) June 12, 2023

One of the standout fixtures on Arsenal’s schedule is a clash against Spanish giants Barcelona, which will take place on Wednesday, July 26, at the impressive SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This match promises to be a thrilling encounter and provides an excellent opportunity for Mikel Arteta and the first-team squad, especially the new recruits, to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

The Soccer Champions Tour series showcases the global appeal of football, featuring six renowned clubs including Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, and Manchester United. The tour spans nine matches over a 12-day period, with matches being held in various cities across the United States, including New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Orlando, and Baltimore.

It’s been confirmed Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mohamed Elneny, Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all expected to be fit for Arsenal’s pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Let’s get it…💪🏼 #afc pic.twitter.com/CQmSe20Y3L — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) June 13, 2023

For Arsenal, this tour represents a chance to engage with the passionate fanbase in the United States and strengthen global presence.

Tickets for the Arsenal vs. Barcelona match in Los Angeles are already available for purchase. As we gear up for the new season, this tour provides an invaluable opportunity for Arteta and the team to showcase their skills and connect with fans around the world.

With the team qualifying for the Champions League, the stakes have never been higher than this, in the past few seasons.

Arteta would be looking at the preseason matches to experiment different philosophies, which can prove to be invaluable come next season.

Yash Bisht

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…