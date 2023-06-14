Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Arsenal set for exciting pre-season tour of USA – with Man United and Barcelona involved

In an exciting development for football fans in the United States, Arsenal are set to participate in the highly anticipated Soccer Champions Tour series this summer.

As part of the pre-season preparations for the 2023/24 season, the Gunners will face off against some of the world’s most iconic football clubs in a series of top-tier matches.

One of the standout fixtures on Arsenal’s schedule is a clash against Spanish giants Barcelona, which will take place on Wednesday, July 26, at the impressive SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This match promises to be a thrilling encounter and provides an excellent opportunity for Mikel Arteta and the first-team squad, especially the new recruits, to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

The Soccer Champions Tour series showcases the global appeal of football, featuring six renowned clubs including Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, and Manchester United. The tour spans nine matches over a 12-day period, with matches being held in various cities across the United States, including New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Orlando, and Baltimore.

For Arsenal, this tour represents a chance to engage with the passionate fanbase in the United States and strengthen global presence.

Tickets for the Arsenal vs. Barcelona match in Los Angeles are already available for purchase. As we gear up for the new season, this tour provides an invaluable opportunity for Arteta and the team to showcase their skills and connect with fans around the world.

With the team qualifying for the Champions League, the stakes have never been higher than this, in the past few seasons.

Arteta would be looking at the preseason matches to experiment different philosophies, which can prove to be invaluable come next season.

Yash  Bisht

