Arsenal set for further fixture congestion after yet another postponement

Arsenal’s clash with PSV has now been called off on Thursday, with fears that our Premier League outing on the weekend will be our third consecutive match put off until a later date.

The World Cup in Qatar being moved to the winter made sense due to the climate, but the knock-on effect on the league season has made things difficult, and now we will now have to fit at least two more fixtures into our already jam-packed calendar. While the death of HM the Queen has rocked the country, and she will be laid to rest in a week’s time, the ramifications on the police service and emotions of the nation are needing to be managed, and our clash with PSV is just a minor casualty in the grand scheme of things, but the disruption could have a longer-term effect on how our season plays out.

BREAKING: The UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to the severe limitations on police resources. pic.twitter.com/3cKS0cuNBi — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 12, 2022

I personally thought that Thursday was the more likely fixture to go ahead as scheduled, with our weekend fixture now looking extremely unlikely to be played, and I do wonder when these new fixtures will be booked in, with the EL clash more urgently needing to be completed. I imagine that we will be expected to complete this fixture before the final group games are set to be played, on November 3 which could prove difficult.

Do you believe it would have been convenient/possible to have played the fixture behind closed doors instead? Could there be issues in finding a suitable time for the rescheduled match?

Patrick

