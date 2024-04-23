Arsenal set for heavy cash injection after expected major sales this summer

Arsenal are set to receive a major influx of cash if they find suitors for some of their assets.

Players such as Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson, appear poised for potential departures in the coming months.

With none of the players’ contracts expiring this summer, the Gunners can raise significant money from their exits.

The club’s priority seems to be the attacking positions, whether it is a winger or a center-forward. But they also seem to be in the market for another central midfielder if both Partey and Jorginho switch the red and white for a different club.

So howw much can the North London outfit expect to raise from the big-name departures?

Starting with Ramsdale, the Englishman is valued at €25million. But Arsenal are in a good position, given that he has two years in his contract. Consequently, there’s a possibility that the club could recoup more than the £30 million they expended on him three years ago.

Smith Rowe seems to be the next most valuable asset whose future arguably lies in some place other than North London.

Chelsea showed some interest in the 23-year-old before making a blockbuster move for Cole Palmer. The Hale End graduate won’t be any short of suitors despite sparsely appearing for Mikel Arteta’s team in the past two seasons. He’s also valued at €25million.

Turning focus to Vieira, this represents one of the few signings that have missed the mark. The young Portuguese has made just 49 appearances, mostly from the bench.

Hence, the midfielder may be starting to cast his gaze elsewhere from the Emirates Stadium.

The sale of Partey will also bring in some cash, although it might not be anywhere close to the €50 million the London outfit paid for him in 2020.

Despite being 30 and edging closer to the end of his career, the Ghanaian is valued at €20million by transfermarkt.

Now, looking at Nketiah and Nelson, the duo occupy a “backup role” within Arteta’s young Arsenal ensemble.

The German site values them at a total of €40million, which is still a good enough figure.

If all those sales materialize, Arsenal would be able to raise a whopping North of €130million. Considering that Arsenal did not spend a penny in the winter transfer window, reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and are also set to qualify for next year’s edition, you would not say that they will be short on cash.

In fact, this summer it seems like they can break the bank to land one of the best talents in the world!

Yash Bisht