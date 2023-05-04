Arsenal set for monster summer spending spree as we aim for Champions League and EPL

Ever since Mikel Arteta was made manager, we have got used to seeing him and Edu bring in many quality new players every transfer window to augment our very thin first team squad. This season we have had a great team to challenge for the Premier League, but our experiences in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League has clearly shown that quite a lot of our backup players are simply not up to the required level to challenge for minor trophies, never mind the much stronger opposition that we will be facing in the Champions League in the next campaign.

Mikel Arteta has already stated recently that he will have some “tough decisions” in the coming transfer window, and after saying that means there will be have to be some exits that will be hard to take, they will be neccessary if we are going to improve the squad for next season.

“We are very happy with what we’ve done,” he said on Sky. “We have tried to maximise what we could do.

“We have to stretch ourselves all the time to seek the best and we have to continue to do that.

So, yet again, we can expect another eventful and expensive transfer window, and considering the money we saved in January by bringing in Trossard instead of Mudryk, plus the added expected revenue for reaching the Champions League, Arteta will not be short of funds once again.

With that in mind, an article in the Mail today believes that Arteta has a “six-man wishlist” which includes Declan Rice of course.

But other than Rice, they also say that the Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby is believed to be of serious interest to the Gunners to improve our forward line even more, and allow Saka and Martinelli to get more rest for the rigours of our Champions League challenge.

But the fact is that Arteta and Edu have proved themselves to be extremely reliable on the transfer front, and can be sure that they will only bring in players that will make us more capable of challenging on all fronts next season…

