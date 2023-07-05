Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal set for showdown talks with Thomas Partey this week

Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal has come under scrutiny as speculation grows about a potential departure from the club.

The Ghanaian midfielder is set to hold talks with the Gunners upon his return to London Colney this week, seeking clarity on the club’s long-term plans for him, according to the respected Arsenal journo Charles Watts.

While the former Atletico Madrid man has never expressed a desire to leave, the London side may be open to his departure if a suitable offer is presented.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, with one of his main motivations being to help the club regain a spot in the prestigious UEFA Champions League. Now that the Gunner has achieved that goal, the 30-year-old midfielder is eager to represent the Gunners in Europe’s elite club competition.

However, the potential completion of Arsenal’s record-breaking £105 million deal for Declan Rice from West Ham has raised questions about Partey’s future.

Several clubs, including Juventus and teams from Saudi Arabia, are monitoring the situation, but no official bids have been reported yet. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to revamp the midfield options this summer, with the recent acquisition of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and an imminent deal for Rice.

Additionally, Granit Xhaka is expected to depart the club as part of the midfield overhaul, with a £21.5 million agreement already in place with Bayer Leverkusen for the Swiss international.

The upcoming discussions between Partey and Arsenal will shed more light on the midfielder’s future. As fans eagerly await the outcome, it remains to be seen whether Partey will continue to don the Gunners’ jersey or if a new chapter awaits him in his professional career.

Yash Bisht

Tags Thomas Partey

