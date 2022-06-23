Arsenal set for talks with highly-rated midfielder amidst La Liga interest

La Liga clubs are believed to be keen to persuade Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez to join on loan ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 19 year-old joined Portsmouth 12 months ago, but was recalled in the winter due to a lack of playing time. In League One, he was limited to just four starts and two substitute appearances, albeit hampered by a minor injury early into the season.

After his recall however, he wasn’t found a new loan move, nor was he given any first-team football, but he was part of the first-team squad as an unused substitute for four Premier League matches.

Sky Sports now claims that we we are set to enter into talks with our academy product after understanding that La Liga sides are keen on a loan deal for the upcoming season, with the intention of discussing whether it would be best for his progress to accept the temporary move or whether he should keep him in north London with the rest of the squad.

With Patino seemingly ahead of Azeez in the pecking order, I struggle to believe that there will be much playing time on offer for the latter, especially with the arrivals of midfielders Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira already this summer.

One thing that his loan spell in La Liga could do is give the Spanish federation the chance to try and convince him to switch his allegiance away from England, but that isn’t Arsenal’s problem ultimately.

