Arsenal set for transfer windfall after loanee’s club secure top flight status

Arsenal is set to earn around 6m euros from the permanent transfer of Pablo Mari at the end of this season.

The defender left them for Italian side Monza at the start of the campaign as he searched for regular game time.

The defender was one of the first players Arsenal signed under Mikel Arteta, but he lost his first team place when new defenders joined the group.

He has done well in Serie A and a report on Calciomercato reveals Monza has secured their place in the Italian top flight for another season.

They agreed to pay Arsenal around 6m euros if they are not relegated and Arsenal is prepared to receive that sum in compensation now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari was a likeable character when he played for us and the defender has been enjoying life in Italy.

There is no space for him in our squad now and it is only right that we allow him to leave.

Monza has benefited from having him in their squad and would be more than happy to pay the required sum to keep him in their squad for the long term.

We now have one less loanee to worry about and will focus on sorting out the future of others when the term ends.

