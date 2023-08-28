Arsenal set for transfer windfall as former midfielder could change clubs

In the ongoing transfer window, Arsenal has made significant investments to enhance their squad, and they continue to be active in the market, pursuing new signings. Additionally, the club is aiming to reduce the size of their squad by offloading players who are considered surplus.

While player sales can contribute funds to the club, Arsenal is poised to receive a transfer windfall even before engaging in sales negotiations. According to a report from Football London, the club is entitled to receive 15% of the transfer fee that Lazio pays for Matteo Guendouzi.

This financial arrangement was established as part of the transfer deal that saw Guendouzi leave the Emirates. Arsenal incorporated a sell-on clause into the transfer agreement, anticipating that the French midfielder might eventually secure a lucrative move. As Lazio advances in negotiations to secure Guendouzi’s services, Arsenal is set to earn a financial windfall through this sell-on clause.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guendouzi is a top talent and we were smart to have added that sell-on clause in his move to OM.

The French club is likely to make more money than they paid us to sign him, so they will have no issues remitting the sell-on amount agreed upon to us.

