Arsenal set for transfer windfall as one of their former youth player is in demand

Brooke Norton-Cuffy is attracting attention from leading clubs in Italy, a development that could benefit Arsenal, who sold him to Genoa, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The full-back progressed through the Arsenal academy but was unable to secure regular first-team opportunities, leading to his permanent move to the Italian side, where he has since impressed with consistent performances.

Interest Growing In Serie A

His strong form at Genoa has made him one of the most highly rated young full-backs in Serie A, with Juventus previously considering a January approach for him earlier in the year.

This summer, Napoli and Fiorentina have also been credited with interest, with both clubs understood to be monitoring the 22-year-old closely ahead of a potential move.

Arsenal Sell-On Clause Boost

The report adds that Arsenal are entitled to a 20 percent sell on clause from any future transfer fee, agreed when he joined Genoa in 2024.

This arrangement could provide the club with additional income this window without needing to sell any current first team players, offering valuable financial flexibility.

The defender could also return to the Premier League in the future, although he is also open to remaining in Italy depending on the offers he receives.

Interest in the defender is expected to continue growing as clubs assess defensive options ahead of the next transfer window, with Arsenal monitoring developments closely due to their financial interest in any future move.

His progress in Serie A underlines the success of his development away from Arsenal, where regular senior opportunities were limited at the time of his departure, and his current trajectory suggests he could become a long-term asset for whichever club secures his services next.

Arsenal will therefore continue to track his situation with interest as any potential move could also provide indirect financial benefit through the agreed clause.

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