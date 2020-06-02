Arsenal set key condition for extending David Luiz’s contract

David Luiz could still stay at Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to keep David Luiz at the club for another year, but a key condition of that could be that he agrees to a pay cut as part of his contract extension.

According to the Daily Mirror, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is eager to keep hold of Luiz for a little while longer, with the 33-year-old certainly looking to have improved under the Spanish tactician since he arrived at the Emirates Stadium to replace the struggling Unai Emery.

Arsenal are likely to be one of the teams to feel the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which seems likely to see games played behind closed doors for some time.

That loss of matchday revenue is likely to hit a number of clubs hard and could affect their transfer plans for the near future, with Arsenal perhaps doing well to think about keeping the players they have instead of trying to enter the market for new ones.

Luiz may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but keeping him could be a sensible choice for now and the Mirror suggest we could try saving further money by giving the Brazilian something closer to a pay-as-you-play deal.