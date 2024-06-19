Arsenal set price for Thomas Partey that suggests bids are incoming from Saudi clubs

Thomas Partey’s playing days in Europe appear to be coming to an end. Arsenal has set a rather ambitious price tag for his signature, according to football.insider, despite the fact that he’s only a year away from leaving the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer.

One of the transfer expectations this summer is that the Ghana international might finally leave Arsenal. It seems like the Arsenal decision-makers, while recognising the Ghanaian international’s talent, are hesitant to fully rely on him because of his injury history.

Since Declan Rice joined, there have been doubts about Partey’s future at the Emirates. And being out for almost all of last season didn’t help him package himself as reliable.

Arsenal may no longer need Partey, as they seek to add another top midfielder to join Rice and Martin Odegaard in their engine room. The Gunners have come across a transfer opportunity with the option to either let him leave for free next summer or cash in on him this summer. Saudi Arabian clubs are eyeing Partey, and the Gunners are looking to sell him to them for a cool £30 million.

I wonder if there’s a European club that would really consider a £30 million fee for Partey this summer. Or do you think it is more likely that Thomas Partey ends up in Saudi Arabia?

