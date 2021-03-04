Arsenal set sights on 21 year-old defender as part of overhaul

Arsenal are claimed to be scouting Ibrahima Konate ahead of a possible summer move, with question marks over their current options.

The Standard claims that the Gunners are following the progress of the RB Leipzig defender ahead of a possible move this summer, as they consider the futures of their current squad.

The report claims that Calum Chambers, Mavropanos and David Luiz could well be leaving the club in the coming window, or staying away from the club as the scenario could be for the youngster on loan with Stuttgart, who is believed to have impressed in the Bundesliga.

The same report appears to believe that Saliba could well return to the club to challenge for first-team minutes, but following the departures of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis in recent months, the club could well look to bolster their options.

Konate’s availability come the summer remains unknown, but while the report claims clubs are hoping he is set to become available, that sounds unlikely for me.

The club are already set to lose Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich once the season draws to an end, and I struggle to believe that they would be looking to cash-in on both of their youngsters in the same window.

Money talks of course, but I struggle to imagine that Arsenal would be looking to break the bank for another defender given their current scenario.

Would Konate be a guaranteed starter in North London?

Patrick