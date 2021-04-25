Arsenal set the asking price for two Academy graduates

Arsenal is looking to cash in on Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the summer and they have set their asking price.

Both players graduated from the club’s academy and they have enjoyed stints in the first team.

They have earned some minutes under Mikel Arteta and were a key part of his team last season.

However, the pair fell out of favour in this campaign with Arteta fielding other players instead of them.

Maitland-Niles has spent this second half of the season on loan at West Brom, where he has seen regular first-team football.

Even more importantly, he has been playing in midfield, a position he considers natural.

Nketiah has remained at the Emirates and has seen little action since the start of this year.

He popped up with a late equalizer in Arsenal’s match against Fulham, but he was powerless to help them as they lost against Everton on Friday evening.

The Sun says Arsenal is prepared to sell both youngsters, but the Gunners want £20million for each.

This valuation may be too much to most of the teams in England and Europe, considering that the players haven’t established themselves at the Emirates just yet.