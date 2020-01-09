Arsenal set their sights on another exciting young Brazilian teenager

After seeing the performances of Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal look set to make a move for yet another Brazilian youngster.

Martinelli joined Arsenal last season from little-known Ituano and he has been a revelation after scoring enough goals to become the second-highest scorer for the team this season.

South American media outlet Globoesporte claims that Arsenal have turned their attention back to Brazil and are eyeing a move for another impressive youngster.

The report states that Arsenal is interested in doing a deal with Coritiba for their young full-back, Yan Couto.

Couto is yet to make his debut at senior level but he remains one of the country’s most impressive youngsters.

The 17-year-old starred for the Under 17s as Brazil won the Under 17 FIFA World Cup last year and he is expected to go on to have a great career.

His current deal with the Brazilian side runs out in a few months and the club has set their asking price for his signature.

The report claims that any bid in the region of £4.2m would be enough to tempt Coritiba into selling.

Arsenal is not the only team serious about signing him as Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly keen on making him their team member.

After the impressive start to Martinelli’s Arsenal career, it is hard to argue against the club trying to bring in another exciting youngster, however, more seasoned players are needed right now and you have to hope that is what is the priority.

That said, if Couto is as good as is being reported then £4.2 Million could be an even bigger bargain than what Martinelli was.