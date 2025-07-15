Arsenal set timeline to complete formalities and sign Spanish youngster

Arsenal is set to finalise the signing of Cristhian Mosquera after the young defender turned down a contract renewal offer from Valencia. The move marks a significant step forward for both the player and the Premier League club, who have shown a keen interest in the Spaniard following his performances on the international stage.

Mosquera, widely considered one of the most promising young players in Spanish football, has been on the radar of several top European clubs. Arsenal’s interest intensified following his brief but notable appearance at the U21 Euros. It was during this period that the Gunners made the decision to pursue his signature in earnest.

Arsenal Move Gains Momentum

The moment Mosquera became aware of Arsenal’s interest, he was said to be immediately eager to make the move to North London. Although the club’s initial offer was rejected by Valencia, they remained persistent in their efforts to secure the player. Meanwhile, Valencia attempted to retain the youngster by offering him fresh terms, but Mosquera opted not to extend his stay.

The defender’s decision to reject the new contract was pivotal. It allowed Arsenal to push forward with negotiations, and an agreement on personal terms was eventually reached. The club has since been working to ensure that the transfer is completed swiftly and efficiently.

Final Steps Before Completion

According to Football London, Mosquera is expected to travel to the United Kingdom within the next 48 hours in order to undergo his medical. Arsenal are determined to have the deal wrapped up before the team departs on Saturday for their summer tour. Bringing him in before the pre-season trip would give the coaching staff the opportunity to integrate him into the squad early, providing valuable time for adjustment.

Mosquera has now committed to Arsenal as the next step in his professional journey, and the club is moving quickly to finalise the paperwork and registration. With the transfer window progressing rapidly, Arsenal is eager to complete the move and add yet another exciting young talent to their squad for the upcoming season.

