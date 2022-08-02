Arsenal set to agree deal for Torreira at just 7 million

Arsenal finally find club for Torreira

Arsenal have finally found a club in Galatasaray who are willing to take Lucas Torreira on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder was one of many names who were on the transfer list at North London and now it seems his departure is imminent.

The Gunners’ departure lounge looks likely to be extremely busy in the coming days, as the new season edges ever so closer.

The club has nearly agreed a deal with Fulham and Reims for Bernd Leno and Folarin Balogun respectively, while Pablo Mari and Hector Bellerin are expected to be the next names in the line.

Arsenal have received Galatasaray proposal for Lucas Torreira. It would be a permanent deal, waiting for the player to agree on personal terms. 🚨🇹🇷🇺🇾 #AFC Arsenal are prepared to accept and sell Torreira immediately. pic.twitter.com/QDK2oiUdvG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

Torreira arrived in North London on the back of an impressive season with Italian outfit Sampdoria in 2018.

He signed for Arsenal after a World Cup in which he was an influential piece in the Uruguay national team, helping them reach the quarterfinals, only losing to eventual champions France two-nil.

The 26-year-old quickly settled in England and established himself as a regular within a few weeks’ of joining the squad.

His market value soared to a whopping £50 million withing six months of his arrival. However, after a good first season, Torreira failed to make much impact.

The quoted fee is 5.5m plus 1.5m in add ons

🚨 Lucas Torreira to Galatasaray is imminent. €7m deal agreed. 4 year-deal. Reports, @asmarcatr. pic.twitter.com/KvmvPQ3RoM — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 1, 2022

The midfielder has made 89 appearances for Arsenal, in which he has rippled the net four times, while also assisting his teammates six times.

When he signed for Arsenal, I thought we had our very own N’golo Kante. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way the club and Torreira would have hoped for.

This summer is the perfect time for both the parties to move on. I wish Torreira all the very best for his Turkish escapade.

Yash Bisht