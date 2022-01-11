Arsenal set to agree fee to sign €70M striker

Arsenal are believed to closing in on an agreement with Fiorentina to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, with personal terms the next obstacle in the deal.
The Gunners striker-search has become increasingly important in recent months, with the contracts of both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah closing in on their final months, while former main man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not only lost form, but has become an outcast at the Emirates, stripped of his captaincy and exiled from the first-team for the last month, and has since departed for the AFCON with question marks over his head.
While the need for a new striker has been on the cards for some time regardless, the issue has now been made much more urgent, and the club appear to have made their decision to make Vlahovic their main target as they look to agree a monster fee with La Viola for his signature, a man valued at 70 Million euros according to Transfermarkt.
While FourFourTwo claims that their bid is set to be accepted by the Serie A club, they pour water on a potential deal this month, with the demands of the player and his representatives seemingly on the excessive side.
It would be interesting if the club would still pursue such a deal despite the demands, having worked hard to reduce their wage budgets in recent transfer windows, but it would most definitely mark a statement of intent as we look to close in on the top four, and look to make a permanent return to the Champions League places before hopefully challenging for the Premier League title at some point in the near future.
The club has proven that they are not shy of spending the money to back Arteta in recent windows, while the Spaniard has also worked on offloading some of the deadwood, as well as increasing the values of a number of players including academy products who will no doubt be assets to the club via their sale or input for the first-team.
I personally think Vlahovic is the complete package, and one who will not only thrive in the Premier League but thrive in our flourish young attack, and I would love to see the club make this happen.
Patrick
if this is indeed true, i will be a very happy old man.
lets just see if it is true and if he joins.
Reading on Eurosport that the whole deal would add up to around £150m. They can’t be serious…
So why didn’t we buy haaland or just buy the Benfica striker and get Guimaeres.
Me too if we get a midfielder as well
Is he an upgrade to Giroud?
First player I thought of having watched him ,which isnt much .
Hard to believe this deal will happen. There are a number of articles stating the player doesn’t want to come to Arsenal which is understandable given his status in European football and our lack of guaranteed CL football at the moment.
It would be a great signing and if a club like Arsenal wants a top striker like this guy we need to “steel” him during the January window. There will likely be too many big clubs with CL football looking for a player like him during the summer window.
But I would rate the likelihood of this happening this month as 3/10
This is surely a masterstroke,he will deliver the goods provided he’s interested
My spider sense is tingling on this one.
He doesn’t really seem to want to come here, he’s relatively inexperienced and hugely expensive.
I get that this might accelerate “the process” but, equally, it might derail it.
Hope I’m wrong if it comes to fruition.
He is young and is sharp as I see the goals ,but 70 uro not bad but 150 is crazy money.
arsenal should just leave that guy alone if he doesn’t want to join them..
This is only a dream.Is not going to happen. Face it. The player clearly wants to stay at Italy and is only dreaming of Juventus or AC Milan. He dosn’t want to go to the PL for now. Move on. This is a “deja vu” of the transfer circus about Manuel Locatelli.
A lot of players don’t want to be in the clubs they find themselves but yet they play with all their heart and might, so even if we steal Dusan Vlahovic, he’ll play with zeal for Arsenal,
There are a lot of players like Bissouma who love Arsenal but play for a different club,
Let’s just see how it all pans out.
@Longbenark
Reports are no one has made an approach on Bissouma as of yet…