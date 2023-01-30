Arsenal set to agree loan move for exciting Brazilian youngster

Arsenal are expected to agree a loan deal to send Marquinhos out on loan to English Championship side Norwich City.

The Gunners agreed a bargain deal to land the Brazilian winger in the summer, before opting to keep him in and around London Colney to aid him in settling into life in England. That worked a treat with him enjoying his time with the development squad and was rewarded with minutes in the first-team, where he enjoyed a goal and assist on his debut in the Europa League.

With less opportunities to rotate the squad with the serious end of the Europa League and Premier League in our sights, Marquinhos now looks set to get the chance to play in the Championship with Norwich, the Metro reports. The Canaries are currently in a dogfight for the playoff positions, and it could prove to be a great experience for the 19 year-old.

Following Leandro Trossard’s arrival from Brighton, it makes sense for the youngster to leave in search of more regular playing time, especially given his limited minutes this term despite Emile Smith Rowe’s injury absences. Marquinhos looks a great talent however, and it will be interesting to see how much of an impression he can have for Norwich before hopefully coming back in the summer to challenge in our first-team.

Do you think he will set the Championship alight?

Patrick

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…