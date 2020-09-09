Arsenal set to agree release of wanted defender

Arsenal are set to agree to terminate the contract of Sokratis this summer, with the defender expected to join Napoli upon his release.

The 32 year-old joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, and has gone onto make 44 Premier League appearances thus far.

His last league appearance came in March 2020, before returning from the restart injured, but did come off the bench in the dying minutes of the FA Cup final v Chelsea and the quarter final against Sheffield United.

He now looks to have played his last game for the club as Napoli close on his signature, but according to the Gazzetta we will not be receiving a fee for his signature.

Arsenal are believed to be close to agreeing to end the player’s contract to allow him to move on a free transfer, removing his wages from our budget.

Our club has already moved to bring in Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille this summer, whilst William Saliba has also joined up with the squad following his loan with St Etienne last season.

Rob Holding was also expected to leave the club this month, but David Luiz picked up a neck injury this week, and is now a doubt for the Premier League opener against Fulham this weekend, and the club have supposedly backtracked on selling the Englishman.

Calum Chambers and Sokratis also remain at the club as options at centre-back, although there has been reports linking both with potential exits, so their long-term future is unknown.

