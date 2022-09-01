Arsenal set to allow Barcelona to steal another player for free

Hector Bellerin is set to be released from his Arsenal contract in order to join up with former side Barcelona on a free transfer.

Arsenal have agreed a contract termination with Hector Bellerin. Now in advanced talks to join Barcelona. Source close to the player expects it to be done. Given the termination, there will be no fee involved. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) September 1, 2022

The defender has fallen down the pecking order in north London, resulting in him being allowed to leave to join Real Betis on loan last term, and he has been linked with an exit ever since.

With just 12 months remaining on his current deal with Arsenal, it makes little sense to keep him at the club and pay another year of his wages, but at the same time, I don’t understand why we would allow a decent player leave for nothing and join Barca again.

We allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join them for nothing and boost their squad, which was admittedly a big saving on wages for us, but they are now set to profit from his sale with him seemingly set to return to the Premier League by joining London rivals Chelsea.

I can’t help but feel that a sell-on clause would have made sense at the very least, and I also don’t understand why any team would want to help strengthen Barcelona, especially the way they have actively given FFP the middle finger in recent transfer windows despite the common knowledge of their abysmal financial situation.

For Bellerin, I can understand why he would feel he has unfinished business with Barcelona after leaving at a young age to come to the Emirates, but that doesn’t mean that we should be allowing yet another asset to leave for nothing…

