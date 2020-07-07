Arsenal set to allow young Frenchman return to former club

William Saliba looks set to return to France this week ahead of the French cup final, with Arsenal and St Etienne believed to be on course to agree terms over an extension of his loan.

The 19 year-old agreed a deal to move to the Emirates last summer, with part of the terms including that Saliba was to spend the current campaign with his former club, but that initial deal had been completed.

The French league was cut-short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the defender has not played since March 8, but with his former side St Etienne into the final of the Coupe de France, the decision has been made to complete the competition.

Saliba is now believed to be keen to participate in the one-off match, in hope of winning his first ever senior trophy, but recent reports had claimed that a deal was on the rocks.

A payment of €2.5 Million is believed to be due should Saliba appear for his former side once more this season, which did look to be proving an issue between the clubs, but The Mirror now claims that late talks look to be on the positive side.

Saliba may well find himself back in France before the end of the week in preparation for the big final.

The centre-back remains unavailable for Arsenal following his loan deal, but will still be expected to be back with the squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

