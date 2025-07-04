Arsenal set to appoint Carlos Cuesta replacement

Former Argentina international joins Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff

Arsenal are closing in on the appointment of Gabriel Heinze to join Mikel Arteta’s backroom team following the departure of Carlos Cuesta.

The 29-year-old Spaniard recently left his role after five successful years in North London to become the new manager of Serie A side Parma. Cuesta is now the youngest manager in Europe’s top five leagues and leaves behind a strong legacy, having played a significant part in Arsenal’s tactical evolution under Arteta.

Though his departure came as a blow, the Gunners have moved swiftly to find a replacement.

Heinze poised for reunion with Arteta

According to The Athletic, former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze will join the Arsenal coaching staff ahead of pre-season. The 47-year-old has agreed to the move and is expected to be formally announced soon.

Arteta first attempted to bring Heinze to the club in 2024 but was unsuccessful. Following Cuesta’s exit, the Arsenal boss reignited his pursuit, and this timengot his man.

Arteta and Heinze share a long-standing connection, having played together at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2001/02 season. The Spaniard has previously spoken about the influence both Heinze and Mauricio Pochettino had on his early development as a professional footballer.

Their paths will now cross once more, as the pair prepare to lead Arsenal into another crucial campaign.

Heinze brings experience as player and manager

Gabriel Heinze enjoyed an illustrious playing career as a centre-back and left-back, representing top clubs including PSG, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Roma. He began and ended his career at Newell’s Old Boys and won major honours including league titles in England, Spain and France, as well as an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004.

He also earned 72 caps for his country and twice finished runner-up at the Copa América.

As a manager, Heinze has taken charge of several clubs in Argentina and the United States, including Vélez Sarsfield and Atlanta United. His most recent post was at Newell’s Old Boys, where he spent a year before stepping down.

Now, he’s set for a new chapter in North London as he links up with his former teammate and close friend.

What do you think, Gooners? Is Heinze a good fit for Arteta’s coaching staff?

Benjamin Kenneth

