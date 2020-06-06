Arsenal set to battle for wantaway Italian international

TuttoSport states that Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to battle it out for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

The 25 year-old has fallen out of favour for the Old Lady since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri last summer, starting just once this term against Genoa.

The defender is now claimed to have taken up English lessons along with his girlfriend whilst in lockdown, and is said to be open to a move to England.

Wolves are said to have tabled an offer of around £18 Million for his signature, but according to TuttoJuve, that is around £5 Million short of their asking price this summer.

Arsenal are expected to make a number of changes to their defence in the coming window, with David Luiz’s future uncertain currently, and with Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis all set to be made available.

We are however expected to complete a move to keep current loanee Pablo Mari beyond his current loan deal, which is set to end this summer.

William Saliba will be expected to take up a first-team role for next season having thoroughly impressed in Ligue 1 this season, despite his young age, and he could join the Spaniard and Calum Chambers to battle it out for a starting role.

Three first team options is definitely not enough depth to work with going into the new season however, and we are being linked with a number of additions.

Rugani could well bring a good mix of ability and experience to our young and exciting squad if we are willing to pay the £23 Million asking price, and he could well be the ideal replacement for David Luiz to our backline.

Should Arsenal line up a move to sign Rugani? Would he be an ideal replacement for Luiz as we look to add some experience to our side?

Patrick