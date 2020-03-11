Arsenal set to battle Inter Milan for the signature of Newcastle star

Arsenal linked with a move for Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron

Arsenal is reportedly prepared to make a move for Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron as the Paraguayan continues to impress for the Magpies.

The 26-year-old joined from Atlanta United of the MLS and initially lacked the end product to show for his hard work on the pitch.

He, however, scored his first goal for the Premier League side in December last year.

He has now become more effective in front of the goal with five more goals in his last 13 games for the magpies.

His form has been attracting attention from some of Europe’s top sides this season and he may be leaving Saint James’ Park in the summer.

Paraguayan journalist Luis Enrique Perez claims that Arsenal and Inter Milan are interested in the attacking midfielder.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players as they prepare for Mikel Arteta’s first summer as the club’s boss.

Arteta signed just two defenders in his last transfer window. Both players joined on loan until the end of the season when the Gunners hope to spend more money.

Pablo Mari has impressed in his few games for the team and his form could force the team to sign him up permanently and look to strengthen other parts of the team.

I am not too sure about Almiron, he is certainly talented but he misses too many clear cut chances and at the level that Arsenal wants to get to they cannot afford to be signing players that are not clinical enough in front of the goal.