Arsenal set to battle it out for Leicester City midfielder

Arsenal are claimed to be one of three clubs eyeing the signature of Cengiz Under this summer.

The Turkish midfielder joined the Foxes on loan last summer, but has failed to hold down a regular first-team role at present.

Leicester are not expected to take up the option to buy, leaving him to return to Roma, with TMW(via TeamTalk) claiming he has no future with his current parent club.

The same report claims that Arsenal are the team showing the most significant interest, with both Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan also in the hunt.

Under could well be viewed as an alternative option to Martin Odegaard, who is only with the club on loan at present. It remains to be seen whether we will be able to extend the Norwegian’s stay in North London beyond his current loan.

Under hasn’t enjoyed the best season at the King Power, and hasn’t made a Premier League matchday squad in three months.

Are the Foxes failing to see the strengths of Under? Would the Turkish international’s signature be deemed a risk?

Patrick