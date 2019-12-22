Arsenal set to battle it out with German giants for top Serie A star

Arsenal is amongst the clubs interested in signing Napoli star Dries Mertens in January.

Apparently, the 32-year-old will be available for £8.5 Million in January as his contract runs down with little likelihood that Napoli will be offering an extension.

The report from Italian media outlet Il Mattino per the Express, claims that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are also keen on signing the Belgium forward.

It seems that Mertens is seen as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. The thinking is that he would be a better fit for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang than what the Frenchman has been.

It is reportedly hoped that Mertens arrival would bring a shake-up to the forward lineup.

So, that is the rumour and to some degree, it would make sense, however, it is also fraught with risk.

Mertens is getting on a bit and I am not sure he would handle the intensity of the English game but he is certainly experienced and would be cheap.

He could take up the Mesut Ozil role if the German departs, it is certainly the least demanding role physically in the Arsenal line up.

In his prime, Mertens was a top-quality player and for £8 Million he may be worth taking a chance on but he is hardly the future is he?