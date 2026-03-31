Arsenal set to battle it out with Liverpool for La Liga star

Arsenal have long been interested in signing Arda Guler from Real Madrid, following a similar path to the one taken with Martin Odegaard. Guler finds himself in a situation comparable to Odegaard’s before his move, as he is not receiving sufficient game time at Madrid. Despite being viewed as an important member of the squad, opportunities for regular appearances have been limited, which could make a transfer appealing for both the player and potential suitors.

While Real Madrid has publicly stated that Guler is not for sale, it is widely recognised that every player has a price. Arsenal may be willing to make a compelling offer to secure his services, presenting the attacking midfielder with a chance to gain more consistent playing time and further develop his career away from the Spanish capital.

Competition from Premier League Rivals

According to Team Talk, Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring Guler closely, having followed his performances over the past few months. This adds a layer of competition for Arsenal, who will need to ensure that they submit a strong proposal if they are to win the race for his signature. Both rivals are capable of matching or even exceeding the terms Arsenal might offer, making the transfer market particularly challenging in this instance.

Strategic Considerations

For Arsenal, securing Guler would strengthen their attacking options and provide creativity in midfield. The club will need to act decisively to convince the player and Real Madrid that the move represents the best solution for all parties. Guler himself is likely to weigh which environment offers the most regular game time and opportunity to flourish, with three competitive Premier League clubs expressing interest. The outcome of his decision could significantly impact the strategic plans of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the coming transfer window.

Which club he ultimately chooses will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike, as his move could influence both squad balance and the Premier League transfer landscape in the near future.