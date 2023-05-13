Arsenal set to battle it out with Man Utd for Bundesliga defender

Arsenal has been in the market for a new defender in the last few months and they might replace Rob Holding at the end of this campaign.

The defender has not been in great form since he has been at the club and continues to struggle.

As Mikel Arteta’s side prepares to return to the Champions League, they are set to add some new names to their group to strengthen it.

As reported by Foot Mercato, one man on their radar is RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan.

The defender is versatile and plays very well wherever he is asked to fill in at the club.

This makes him an ideal player to sign for the Gunners and they are in a battle with Manchester United to add the Frenchman to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We must bolster our squad with much better players if we are serious about challenging for the title next season.

We are due a trophy and squad depth will help us secure one soon, so adding Simakan to the group would clearly show we mean business.

However, United has the money to compete against us and we must be ready to splash the cash to win the race and add him to our squad by the summer.

