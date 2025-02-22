Arsenal set to battle it out with Tottenham for young Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping a close watch on Corinthians’ highly rated midfielder Breno Bidon ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Bolavip, both North London clubs have expressed an interest in securing the services of the 20-year-old Brazilian, who has been impressing with his performances in South America.

Bidon has made a name for himself at Corinthians, having spent five years in the club’s youth ranks before earning promotion to the first team in 2024. Since then, he has established himself as a key player, making 45 appearances last year. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with a bid from an English club reportedly arriving during the winter market. Although the identity of that club was not revealed, it was stated to be one of England’s top six Premier League teams. This demonstrates the growing recognition of Bidon’s talent and his increasing value in the transfer market.

The report highlights that Bidon was an integral part of Brazil’s U20 squad at the 2025 South American U20 Championship in Venezuela. His displays at the tournament further cemented his reputation as one of the most promising young midfielders in Brazilian football. Arsenal and Tottenham have been tracking his progress closely, and both clubs are expected to make official approaches at the end of the season as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Corinthians are reportedly open to negotiations over Bidon’s potential departure but are determined to secure a significant fee for their prized asset. While exact figures have not been mentioned, the Brazilian club anticipate multiple offers arriving in the coming months as interest in the midfielder continues to grow. With European clubs frequently scouting South America for the next emerging star, Bidon’s rise has put him firmly on the radar of some of England’s elite sides.

For both Arsenal and Tottenham, signing a young, technically gifted midfielder like Bidon would align with their strategies of investing in emerging talent. Whether either club can finalise a deal remains to be seen, but his name is one that is expected to be at the centre of transfer discussions as the summer window approaches.