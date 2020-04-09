Arsenal set to battle Manchester United for the signature of Bundesliga star

Arsenal is one of many teams looking to sign Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich and they face competition from Manchester United in their bid to bring him to England.

The 25-year-old was one of the most coveted midfielders when he moved from Lyon to Bayern Munich in 2017, but injuries and poor form have affected his time at the German champions and they are looking to move him on in the summer.

Star Sports claim that Arsenal is keen to sign him as he would become available for as low as £23 million in the summer.

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding the Arsenal team after they struggled at the start of the season with Unai Emery in charge.

They have started the new year well with the Gunners remaining unbeaten in domestic competition before football became suspended around Europe.

Tolisso has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now and his reduced asking price could prompt Arsenal to finally make their move.

However, they will face tough competition from United among other teams.

The report claims that the likes of Juventus and Napoli are also interested in signing him in the summer.

Arteta would hope that the promise of regular football could help him land the midfielder.