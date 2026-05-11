Arsenal set to battle Premier League rivals for Juventus star

Arsenal have reportedly added Andrea Cambiaso to their shortlist of defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window as the Gunners continue evaluating options to strengthen the right back position.

Mikel Arteta’s side is believed to be considering reinforcements because of ongoing injury concerns involving both Jurrien Timber and Ben White. While Timber is currently viewed as the first choice option, both defenders have experienced fitness problems during the season, increasing the possibility that Arsenal could enter the market for another full-back.

Arsenal monitoring defensive reinforcements

Arteta already possesses one of the strongest squads in European football, but Arsenal remain determined to continue improving as they compete for major honours domestically and in Europe. The club’s hierarchy is expected to support the manager again during the next transfer window as they look to maintain their progress under his leadership.

Cambiaso has emerged as an attractive option because of his versatility and performances in Serie A. The Italian defender is capable of operating both as a traditional full back and as a wing back, qualities that fit the tactical flexibility Arteta values within his squad.

The defender’s ability to contribute in different systems has reportedly made him one of the most admired full-backs in the Italian top flight. Arsenal believe his style could adapt well to the Premier League should a transfer eventually materialise.

Premier League rivals enter transfer race

A move to England could appeal to Cambiaso, particularly with several Serie A players recently adapting successfully to Premier League football. Riccardo Calafiori and Sandro Tonali are among the examples frequently highlighted when discussing the growing confidence surrounding players arriving from Italy’s top division.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal are not alone in pursuing the defender, with both Liverpool and Manchester United also interested in signing him at the end of the season.

That competition could complicate Arsenal’s efforts to secure a deal, especially if multiple clubs begin formal discussions during the transfer window. Despite that, the Gunners remain focused on identifying the right additions to strengthen their defensive depth and improve reliability in positions affected by recurring injuries throughout the campaign.

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