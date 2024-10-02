Arsenal set to battle Spanish giants for yet another top class Brazilian defender next summer

Arsenal have been reported to be showing interest in 2006 born Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis.

The Arsenal backline has no doubt been key to our recent title pushes with the defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel being arguably the best partnership in Europe at the moment. They’ve been immense for us not only at the back but in goal contributions at the other end of the pitch as well, whch makes their availability a very Important factor to us winning something very soon. Great clubs will always build for the future and with Saliba and Gabriel, we have longterm security in that position, however part of being a big club too is planning ahead for the future due to the unforeseen circumstances that might happen along the way.

Arsenal are seemingly looking to do exactly that, with the Gunners reportedly looking to bolster our defense for the longterm. The Athletic has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Vitor Reis from Palmeiras in one of the coming transfer windows, with the report stating that Arsenal are joined along with a host of top European clubs like Real Madrid in expressing interest for the young defender. The major stumbling block to getting this deal done will be the fact that he just signed a new long term contract this summer which includes a release clause of €100million, the report also went on to state that Palmeiras will only consider selling him after the 2025 Club World Cup.

Links to the Brazilian means that Arsenal are continuing their trend of signing dominant players in the air, indeed one of Vitor Reis’ biggest strength is in the aerial duels. He is in the 92nd percentile among defenders for aerials won per 90(3.57) in the last 365 day which is impressive given his age.

Arsenal are not short of options in defence however signing a talent for the longterm will not be a bad idea given the many different scenarios we might find ourselves in the future.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

