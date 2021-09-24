Arsenal set to battle Tottenham for Premier League striker in January

Tottenham and Arsenal will battle to sign Anthony Martial in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman is struggling for minutes at Old Trafford following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

His poor form hasn’t helped his cause and they gave him a chance to prove his worth when Manchester United faced West Ham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

He failed to impress and The Telegraph says he is on borrowed time at the moment.

The report claims he may have missed out on a chance to remain relevant at United and could be set to leave at the end of this season.

Transfer journalist Ekrem Konur then claims he could leave United in January with both Arsenal and Tottenham interested.

Arsenal will look to add attackers to their squad in the next transfer windows after they bolstered their defence and midfield in the last one.

The Gunners are rebuilding their squad and expect to lose both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the next transfer summer window.

Spurs are also looking to add more attacking talent to their squad and they see Martial as an ideal signing.

The Frenchman has an eye on playing for France at the 2022 World Cup and if he wants to remain in England, he could join either club.