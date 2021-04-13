Arsenal set to battle with Leicester for France Under-21 star

Arsenal and Leicester are set to battle it out for the signature of Odsonne Edouard this summer.

The 23 year-old has just over a year left on his playing deal with Celtic, and is expected to leave the club in the coming window.

Edouard’s record over the past two seasons will have attracted plenty of attention. He scored 28 and assisted 19 in the 2019-20 campaign despite Scottish football being cut-short thanks to the Coronavirus, a average of one goal contribution per game (47 appearances in all comps).

Eddie started the new term a little slower however, but has still managed to clock up 20 goals and five assists in his 35 outings in all competitions.

The striker also holds the record for most all-time goals for the France Under-21 side with 17 goals in 13 appearances, and will be looking to lead his team to glory at the European Under-21 Championships this summer.

Despite the interest, and his amazing record, the Daily Mirror claims that he could well be available for a bargain £15 Million fee in the coming window, which will surely not put many off.

Leicester had been claimed to be at the front of the queue with Brendan Rodgers previously been at the helm at Celtic when they signed him in 2017, and is keen on a reunion, but Arsenal are now said to be ready to make their own move for his signature.

Would Edouard be a hit in the Premier League, and should Arsenal prioritise his arrival this summer?

Patrick