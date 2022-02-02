Arsenal set to battle with Premier League clubs for Napoli star in the summer

Fabian Ruiz remains a target of Arsenal and the Gunners are expected to make a move for him in the summer.

The Spanish midfielder currently plays for Napoli in the Italian Serie A and has attracted the attention of several clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking to take him home, but he could turn out for a Premier League club from next season.

Corriere dello Sport claims Newcastle United tried to sign him in the last transfer window with a £33m offer.

Napoli eventually rejected it, even though he could be a free agent at the end of next season.

The Magpies are now expected to return for his signature at the end of this season, but now Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool will join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had a very quiet January transfer window and that could be an indication that in the summer, we will spend more money on new players.

Our midfield has looked in good shape in the last few months, but we need to keep strengthening it.

Ruiz will be a major quality injection into Mikel Arteta’s squad, but we have to be prepared to go the distance in the competition for his signature.

He would be spoilt for choice and would want to join a progressive club. Ending this season inside the top four will help our appeal to him.