Arsenal set to be challenged by Chelsea for Premier League teenager

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ADMIN COMMENT
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Arsenal were once over populated with French players; now calling for a little of that beside Saliba. Let Kroupi join to also remind us how and by whose goal we won the title
How about all the young stars that have avoided Arsenal and gone to Chelsea in the last few years? Only a player who has no future self-development plans will go to Chelsea. Arsenal is disciplined and has focus