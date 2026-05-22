Arsenal set to be challenged by Chelsea for Premier League teenager

Arsenal are showing strong interest in signing Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth, but they now face competition from Chelsea for his signature at the end of the current season.

The French teenager is completing his first full campaign in the Premier League and has reportedly reached double figures in goals, attracting attention from several top clubs across Europe. His performances have been particularly impressive given his age, with consistency and composure standing out against established top-flight opposition.

Growing Transfer Interest

Arsenal are among the clubs closely monitoring his development, with the Gunners viewing him as one of the most promising young attackers in the league. His age and rapid progress make him an appealing long-term option as the club continues to plan for future squad evolution.

The striker, who is just 19, has already shown the ability to perform at a high level in one of Europe’s most demanding leagues. His impact this season has strengthened Arsenal’s belief that he could develop into a top-class forward with the right environment and continued playing time.

Chelsea Enter The Race

With Gabriel Jesus reportedly linked with a potential departure from Arsenal, the club have identified Kroupi as a possible long-term replacement, particularly as they look to strengthen competition in attacking positions alongside players such as Viktor Gyökeres.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have now joined the race for the striker’s signature. The Blues are also impressed by his potential and believe he could become a key player in their long-term project, with plans to challenge Arsenal for his signing.

Both clubs are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely as the transfer window approaches, with Bournemouth likely to face increasing pressure to retain one of their most promising young talents.