Arsenal set to be rewarded for quitting the European Super League

Arsenal is set to be rewarded after they agreed to abandon the proposed European Super League to make a return to UEFA.
The Gunners are one of six Premier League teams who broke away from the European footballing body initially to form the new competition.
It has since been abandoned by the Premier League sides and the teams are being reintegrated into UEFA even though Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona remain adamant that it will work and the defaulting teams will pay for breach of contract.
The Gunners and other returning teams have been fined just £1.44 million upfront and £6 million more to come later.
Sun Sports says the returning teams are set to make more money from UEFA, which is closing in on a new funding agreement.
The new funding is backed by London-based Centricus Asset Management and will help UEFA pay as much as £6bn in improved prize money for the Champions League and other competitions over the next few years.
This means that Arsenal now stands to make more money when they compete in the Europa League and the UCL.
This is a reward for returning to the ECA which works with UEFA for their club competitions.
That’s great 👍.
Only thing is we won’t be in any European competitions for a long while.
👍
Sad but true!
I don’t know when that will be.
And not many like being controlled by EUFA (and FIFA) either.
Rwarded?!!!!….We should be gratful to be still considred as a top club and act as a top club…The ESL is inevitable and we should agree this tome around
This time
I wonder over how many instalments we’ll want to pay that 6m?? 😄
When will that be…. we will stay where we are, mid table, until Stan Kronke has left the club. No ambition, No connection with the club & down right sees us as a business to which we are not just… we are a football club 1st a foremost with a rich history that is quickly going down the drain with this owner in place.
Great while all teams who actually are in European competition will reap the rewards while we pay off fines and languish mid table next season again.
Mikel needs to be shown the door as we need an actual manager, not a good coach.