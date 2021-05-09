Arsenal set to be rewarded for quitting the European Super League

Arsenal is set to be rewarded after they agreed to abandon the proposed European Super League to make a return to UEFA.

The Gunners are one of six Premier League teams who broke away from the European footballing body initially to form the new competition.

It has since been abandoned by the Premier League sides and the teams are being reintegrated into UEFA even though Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona remain adamant that it will work and the defaulting teams will pay for breach of contract.

The Gunners and other returning teams have been fined just £1.44 million upfront and £6 million more to come later.

Sun Sports says the returning teams are set to make more money from UEFA, which is closing in on a new funding agreement.

The new funding is backed by London-based Centricus Asset Management and will help UEFA pay as much as £6bn in improved prize money for the Champions League and other competitions over the next few years.

This means that Arsenal now stands to make more money when they compete in the Europa League and the UCL.

This is a reward for returning to the ECA which works with UEFA for their club competitions.