Arsenal set to be without Aubameyang for at least five more matches

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been given permission to join up with his international side Gabon ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming clash with Manchester City.
The forward has been out of contention in recent weeks, with Mikel Arteta having taken a stand after his latest disciplinary breach, dropping him as captain also.
The team has seemingly flourished in his absence, winning each of the five matches since taking the decision to drop him, with Alexandre Lacazette stepping up as temporary captain in the PL.
Auba’s return to action will now be delayed further after he was released early to join up with international side, as reported in the Metro, with their first match of the AFCON scheduled to take place on January 10 against Comoros, before taking on both Ghana and Morocco on January 14 and 18 respectively.
Arsenal have five matches scheduled up until the 18, and depending on his side’s results, he could well return in time to take on Burnley on January 22, although it would seem unlikely that he would be fully prepared if he plays the full 90 minutes on the 18th.
It’s a strange situation at present. Aubameyang has been unused for our last five matches, not even warming the bench during this time, and we will have gone at least 10 matches without him before he tries to make his return.
Will Aubameyang use his time away to concentrate on his football and clear his mind, before returning to clear the air with the manager and his team-mates? Will Arsenal be lining up a replacement for Auba while he is away in case the he isn’t able to mend things with Arteta?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
My advice is to forget Auba as a player ever again playing regularly. IMO, he will be at very most , a bit part player only and I just don’t see him ever regaining a regular place.
HE WILL SURELY LEAVE NEXT SUMMER ANYWAY, one way or another and he is now yesterdays man, so forget him and look forward not backwards. His race at our club is almost, if not entirely, already run !
Yup, he gone.
Aubamayang and nobody else will decide when he leaves Arsenal. Are some of you realists forgetting a NOVICE decided to offer the player a THREE YEAR CONTRACT worth (reportedly) £350,000 PER WEEK.
I think we will miss all of our African players who are going to play in the AFCON
OK so Auba wasn’t setting it alight before his misdemeanour and Pepe can’t get past Saka at the moment because of how well he and the team are performing right now but there’s a lot of football to be played this season and we need good cover options in all positions at all times
Partey is part of the team that is gelling well now and on a decent little run, not really a stand out player this season so far but has looked better playing deeper allowing Ode to get forward more, Elneny is a good cover option and ideal to bring on to close down games at the right time, so as I say we will miss them all but the defensive midfield area is where we could be hit most during AFCON absences, potentially trying players out of their normal positions to cover there
I believe that all four AFCON players are good enough to feature strongly for us again this season, not worth speculating too much on next season just at the moment really