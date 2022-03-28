Arsenal set to cash-in on academy graduate this summer

Arsenal are set to listen to offers for Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer when he returns from his loan spell with Roma.

The midfielder joined Jose Mourinho at Roma on loan in January, but has failed to hold down a regular first-team role and is not expected to be offered the chance to stay on at the club on a permanent basis.

When he returns to north London, he will have just one year remaining on his current deal with the Gunners, and while nobody will be expecting him to agree a new deal with Arsenal, we are now expected to listen to offers for his signature.

The DailyMail claims that Everton failed with a £10 Million offer to sign him previously, and they could well be amongst the chasing back when he becomes available this summer.

I do wonder if AMN’s downfall was his issue with his playing position, having impressed at wing-back previously before supposedly demanding to play in a central midfield role. His playing time has certainly been lessened since that supposed issue arose, and I do wonder where his career will take him at this point.

There is a player in there somewhere, but I wonder if other clubs will also question whether they need to worry about him growing unhappy with his role in their side, or whether they know how to get the best out of him.

Which position do you expect Maitland-Niles to play when he finds a new side?

Patrick